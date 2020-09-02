Nasty text messages land Coast man in court

HE MAY have thought the domestic violence order against him had expired when he sent a series of crude messages to his partner.

But a Maryborough man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, soon learned that wasn't the case.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard, in October last year, he sent texts to the woman calling her a c**t and saying she “needed to suck some c**k”.

When he was contacted by police, he said he thought the order had expired and he couldn’t remember the contact conditions that were in place as a result of the order.

The court heard the man was stressed from work, his children and his relationship at the time of offending.

He told the court he regretted the messages he sent to his partner.

The man said everything had been good in recent months.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the man had used “particularly unpleasant language” in the text messages.

The man was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.