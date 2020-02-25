Nate’s still smiling after operation number five

Nate with his mother Katie Moule before his surgery on Wednesday, 19 February. Picture: NATE'S MATES

Nate with his mother Katie Moule before his surgery on Wednesday, 19 February. Picture: NATE'S MATES

NOT even a fifth brain surgery can stop Nate's smile - and that is the message his mum Katie Moule wants to focus on.

The Mareeba three-year-old was up and about, brandishing a plastic sword and pretending to be a pirate less than 24 hours after his surgery on Wednesday.

"He's doing amazing," Ms Moule said.

Nate pretends to be a pirate less than 24 hours after undergoing brain surgery in Sydney. Picture: NATE'S MATES

Nate was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2018, but his doting mum doesn't want to focus on the negatives.

"I never want to come from the angle 'poor me'," she said.

"I'm holding on to hope."

She's determined her "bubbly, strong-willed" child will enjoy his quality of life.

"Every decision I've made has been for him to be happy."

Nate with his mother Katie Moule and surgeon Charlie Teo. Picture: NATE'S MATES

The Tablelands family has to travel frequently.

Renowned brain surgeon Charlie Teo operated on Nate in Sydney and next week will bring another specialist appointment in Brisbane.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs, but Ms Moule said "people don't have to give to us, they can help others".

She pointed to Dr Teo's foundation, which is raising money for brain cancer research.

"He has bought us so much time with him," she said.

To donate to the family, search for "Nate's Mates" on gofundme.com.

To donate to Dr Teo's foundation, visit www.charlieteo foundation.org.au.