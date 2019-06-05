Bucks: ‘I am an enemy in his eyes’

Mick Malthouse discusses plans with then assistant coach Nathan Buckley before the 2011 AFL grand final, his last game in charge. Picture: Stuart McEvoy.

NATHAN Buckley says he accepts former Collingwood coach Mick Malthouse views him as 'an enemy' and has conceded he has no relationship with the man he was Magpies captain under.

A candid Buckley conceded he had been left as "one of the bodies on the side of the road" after being asked about his relationship with the AFL Hall of Fame inductee.

Malthouse was Collingwood coach from 2000-2011, when he was replaced by Buckley as part of a succession plan.

Buckley had served as captain under the premiership-winning coach before becoming an assistant coach at Collingwood.

"Mick and I don't get on," Buckley said.

"He doesn't want to know about me. I am now an enemy in his eyes. He will rewrite history to make sure that was always the case.

"But I think I understand Mick. He was a young kid scrapping to put that next meal on the plate and that drove him. That was his attitude through his whole life.

"I think understanding that I can see the positive in who he is and what he has been able to do, let alone the numbers.

From left, Malthouse, Magpies president EddieMcGuire and Buckley at the ‘handover’ announcement.

"We just got to humanise this, see people for who they are, respect them for who they are and understand them for who they are. I think we will be better off in a bigger sense as much as in our personal dealings."

Asked of his relationship with Malthouse while captain of Collingwood, Buckley said: "Mick made it clear who the boss was whenever he possibly could, there was no doubt about that. He was always, he needed to have a right-hand man, a captain that he believed would sell his message through the group and would buy into his plan. That was never a question with me."

Malthouse said on Tuesday he had expected to stay at the Magpies as coaching director after Buckley took over.

"The idea was to have a coaches' director, but he didn't want me in the box, he didn't want me on the bench and he didn't want me talking to his coaches," he said.

"So it's very hard to be coaching director if you can't have access to the coaches. I thought if that's the way he wants it - it was contrary to what we'd agreed to - I respect the coach and what he wants to do.

"You don't want to be encumbered by something you don't want, so it was best for me to leave."

Buckley said Malthouse was "cunning" and a "master manipulator" but said, "he got success from that. All credit to him".