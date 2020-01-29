NATIONAL CHAMPION Ripper of a medal haul for fighters

MARTIAL ARTS: Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay floored their opponents at the 2020 National Championships coming home with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Training up to two hours a day, five days a week paid great dividends of success for Gold medal winner Peter De Groot who claimed Australian A Class Pro champion at the Gold Coast last weekend.

“It felt pretty good to win it this year because I missed out last year and all the training and hard work paid off,” De Groot said.

Training up to two hours a day, five days a week, De Groot said consistent training and discipline paid off at the championships.

He will now have to pick up his training intensity as he will represent Australia at the 2020 World Muay Thai Championships at Abu Dhabai May/June this year.

Gym coach Jack McInnes said the medal haul was the result of solid training and preparation leading up to the championship.

“It’s good to be able to pass on our knowledge and train these fighters to the success they gain,” McInness said.

“Getting these medals will be encouraging for the fighters at the gym and with the kids and adults learning to step up have a go at the championships.”

Silver medallist Paiten Rainbow will head to Thailand around September for the Junior Muay Thai World Championships.

The winners were: Gold – A Class Pro Peter De Groot. Silver – C Class (40-42kgs) Paiten Rainbow, C Class (58-60 kgs) Jai Schoonderwoerd and C Class (34-36kgs) Graeme Clarke. Bronze – C Class (91kg plus heavyweight) James Braine, C Class (34 to 36kgs) Daniel Cumner and C Class (30 to 32 kgs) Reed Rainbow.