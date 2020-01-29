Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Muay Thai Medal Winners - (L) (Back) Callan Lloyd, Jai Schoonderwoerd and Peter De Groot. (L) (Middle) Paiten Rainbow, Daniel Cumner and Graeme Clarke. (Front) Reed Rainbow. Photo: Cody Fox
Muay Thai Medal Winners - (L) (Back) Callan Lloyd, Jai Schoonderwoerd and Peter De Groot. (L) (Middle) Paiten Rainbow, Daniel Cumner and Graeme Clarke. (Front) Reed Rainbow. Photo: Cody Fox
Sport

NATIONAL CHAMPION Ripper of a medal haul for fighters

Glen Porteous
29th Jan 2020 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARTIAL ARTS: Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay floored their opponents at the 2020 National Championships coming home with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Training up to two hours a day, five days a week paid great dividends of success for Gold medal winner Peter De Groot who claimed Australian A Class Pro champion at the Gold Coast last weekend.

“It felt pretty good to win it this year because I missed out last year and all the training and hard work paid off,” De Groot said.

Training up to two hours a day, five days a week, De Groot said consistent training and discipline paid off at the championships.

He will now have to pick up his training intensity as he will represent Australia at the 2020 World Muay Thai Championships at Abu Dhabai May/June this year.

Gym coach Jack McInnes said the medal haul was the result of solid training and preparation leading up to the championship.

“It’s good to be able to pass on our knowledge and train these fighters to the success they gain,” McInness said.

“Getting these medals will be encouraging for the fighters at the gym and with the kids and adults learning to step up have a go at the championships.”

Silver medallist Paiten Rainbow will head to Thailand around September for the Junior Muay Thai World Championships.

The winners were: Gold – A Class Pro Peter De Groot. Silver – C Class (40-42kgs) Paiten Rainbow, C Class (58-60 kgs) Jai Schoonderwoerd and C Class (34-36kgs) Graeme Clarke. Bronze – C Class (91kg plus heavyweight) James Braine, C Class (34 to 36kgs) Daniel Cumner and C Class (30 to 32 kgs) Reed Rainbow.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        premium_icon ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        News Megan Moon, who died after choking during an Australia Day lamington eating competition, has been remembered as kind, happy and outgoing.

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        News Projects worth tens of millions of dollars are set to bring a jobs boost to the...

        UPDATE: Woman found dead on Scarness Beach identified

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman found dead on Scarness Beach identified

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead