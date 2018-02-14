National Condom Day: Is your Valentine covered?

National Condom Day coincides with Valentine's Day and aims to promote safe sex each year, with the 2018 campaign focusing on the issue of consent.

VALENTINE'S Day romantics are urged to ensure they have Got CAKE as part of a National Condom Day campaign.

Wide Bay Q Clinic staff are asking people to remember to look after their sexual health by following the Got CAKE message of Consent, Ask first, Keep safe, Every time.

"Valentine's Day is a time where many couples spend time together and singles seek romance, but it's important everyone's activities are consensual every day of the year," Wide Bay Q Clinic nurse unit manager Fiona Stack said.

"Consent is when both partners actively agree without fear or coercion to engage in a sexual activity.

"Everyone has the right to use condoms and other contraception to protect themselves, and everyone should always have the freedom to choose when and what sexual activities they take part in.

"If you're hoping to get intimate on Valentine's Day or at any other time then try to talk about safe sex early on and have some condoms handy."

Another important aspect of consent is the freedom to change your mind and have your partner respect that decision, as well as not taking advantage of them.

"It's not consensual to pressure or coerce someone to have sex or taking advantage of them when under the influence of alcohol and drugs is illegal," Ms Stack said.

"Unfortunately many people, especially young people, feel pressured when it comes to sex.

"The message we want people to remember on National Condom Day is that whether it's Valentine's Day or any other day, please participate in safe sexual relationships and activities."

Wide Bay Q Clinic provides confidential services locally and Medicare or health care cards are not required, although people who do have these cards are encouraged to bring them.

THESE SERVICES INCLUDE:

Testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections

Rapid HIV testing

Cryotherapy for genital warts

Contraception information and advice

Ask us your sexuality questions (straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or uncertain)

Screening and certification for sex workers

Free condoms/lube

Sexual health education and information

Contact tracing.

Please telephone 4150 2754 for an appointment or to get advice from a registered nurse. Alternatively email BBH-QClinic@health.qld.gov.au

MORE ABOUT GOT CAKE

C - Consent

A - Ask first - Both partners of legal age actively agree to take part in sexual activities without fear, coercion or intimidation.

K - Keep safe - Both partners have the right to use condoms and other contraception to protect themselves from sexually transmissible infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies.

E - Every time - Both partners have the freedom to choose when and what sexual activities to take part in, and the freedom to change their mind at any time.

For more information visit shq.org.au