National league honours for Maryborough Schoolboy

NATIONAL HONOURS: Liam Doolan tries to make a break through the opposition defence.

NATIONAL HONOURS: Liam Doolan tries to make a break through the opposition defence. Alistair Brightman

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maryborough State High School student Liam Doolan has won selection in an Australian under 15 rugby league merit team.

The Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League 2019 15 years National Championships was held over five days in Brisbane last week at Dolphin Stadium, Redcliffe.

An Australian merit team was selected from each pool with Doolan earning selection in the Australia SSRL 15 years merit pool B team.

Selection in this team now ranks Doolan as one of the top 26 under 15 schoolboy rugby league players in Australia.

Doolan also plays club football in the local competition for Wallaroos.

For Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done it isn't a surprise that Doolan was selected.

"Liam certainly works hard for his success,” Done said.

"It is a great achievement for him, his family and our PE department.”

Maryborough State High School is quickly earning a reputation as a school where students achieve national and international sporting success.

"We have two football national team representatives and now we can add a rugby league one to the list,” he said.

"Teya Rufus also represents internationally in BMX.”

For Done it proves that students don't need to move away to follow their sporting dreams.

"You don't need to go to South East Queensland to succeed, you can stay at home in Maryborough and still get the sane outcome.” he said.