MAKEUP RECALL: Popular cosmetic product 'contaminated'

A popular eyebrow product has been recalled from Sephora and Myer stores across Australia, as well as online, over fears that it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

Recent batches of Benefit's Gimme Brow volumising makeup sold between January and October 26 may contain bacterial contamination, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The contaminated stock was sold at Myer, Sephora and Amuse Beauty Studio, as well as online stores including Princess Polly, Adore Beauty and Skincare Store.

While the bacteria isn't likely to affect the eyebrows or skin, if it comes into contact with eyes it could cause irritation.

Customers are being advised to stop using the product and return it to the original place of purchase for a full refund.
 

News Corp Australia

