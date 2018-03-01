Nationals reshuffle a win-win for Queensland

QUEENSLAND senator Matt Canavan has retained his spot in Cabinet and fellow Queenslander and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has returned to the front bench as new Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack unveiled only minor changes to his ministerial line-up.

Just after the House of Representatives rose today, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the new ministers.

None of the five Cabinet positions held by Nationals changed hands, despite fears among MPs that Resources Minister Senator Canavan and Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion could be demoted.

Victorian MP Darren Chester and Mr Pitt, who were both removed from the front bench in a controversial reshuffle by former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, have been returned.

Senator Matt Canavan (back) and Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (front) earlier this week. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

Mr Pitt is now assistant minister to the prime minister, replacing Victorian Damian Drum who moves to the back bench.

Mr Chester takes Mr McCormack's former place in the outer ministry as minister for veterans' affairs, though remains shy of his former position in Cabinet.

Mark Coulton will join the ministry as assistant minister for trade, tourism and investment, taking Luke Hartsuyker's position.

It is likely to cause minimal issues and will be considered a safe play by Mr McCormack.

There had been camp in the Nationals pushing for Mr McCormack to make sweeping changes to his front bench.

But there had been growing concerns among Nationals that any significant changes would lead to more unrest in the party, preventing the Government from getting clear air.

The new ministers will be sworn in by the Governor-General on Monday in Canberra.