Nation’s best to grace Maryborough lawns

Point Lookout Croquet Club – (L) Wayne Lusk (secretary) and president Rob Robertson on the green. Photo: Alistair Brightman

CROQUET : Australia’s best croquet players will hit the Point Lookout club’s lawns next week when the Australian Gold and Silver Medal is held in Maryborough.

The event is an association singles championship contested between the top six players in the country. (one from each state)

Running from March 10-12 the players will play a double round robin format playing each other twice over the three days.

The Point Lookout club is busily preparing to host the best of the best.

Games will commence at 8am each day with untimed play until a winner is decided.

Other formats in the Australian Championships including men and women’s singles and doubles will be played around various Brisbane clubs.

The winning state team will be named winners of the Eire Cup.

The historic cup originated from a 1937 international tournament between Ireland and Australia with the winner to keep the Eire Cup.

Players attending include: Dave Luxmoore – Queensland, Simon Hockey – South Australia, Jeff Newcombe – Western Australia, – Kevin Beard – Victoria and Peter Ross – Tasmania.

For further information please contact the Point Lookout club for details.