Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Point Lookout Croquet Club – (L) Wayne Lusk (secretary) and president Rob Robertson on the green. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Point Lookout Croquet Club – (L) Wayne Lusk (secretary) and president Rob Robertson on the green. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Sport

Nation’s best to grace Maryborough lawns

BRENDAN BOWERS
6th Mar 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROQUET : Australia’s best croquet players will hit the Point Lookout club’s lawns next week when the Australian Gold and Silver Medal is held in Maryborough.

The event is an association singles championship contested between the top six players in the country. (one from each state)

Running from March 10-12 the players will play a double round robin format playing each other twice over the three days.

The Point Lookout club is busily preparing to host the best of the best.

Games will commence at 8am each day with untimed play until a winner is decided.

Other formats in the Australian Championships including men and women’s singles and doubles will be played around various Brisbane clubs.

The winning state team will be named winners of the Eire Cup.

The historic cup originated from a 1937 international tournament between Ireland and Australia with the winner to keep the Eire Cup.

Players attending include: Dave Luxmoore – Queensland, Simon Hockey – South Australia, Jeff Newcombe – Western Australia, – Kevin Beard – Victoria and Peter Ross – Tasmania.

For further information please contact the Point Lookout club for details.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        premium_icon Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        News What’s the story behind loo paper panic and the austerity measures in place to stop the hoarding?

        Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        premium_icon Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        News Power lifting is becoming more popular, with the Granville Hockey Club hosting...

        Riverside cross country trials

        premium_icon Riverside cross country trials

        News It was a sibling effort for Kobe and Sedona Renton when they powered over the...

        Pot and painkillers: Bay model sentenced after drug bust

        premium_icon Pot and painkillers: Bay model sentenced after drug bust

        News The magistrate warned last month she was flirting with jail time