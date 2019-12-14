Native Title should unite more than it divides

Native Title Agreement - Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour gifts a cast of a 110 year old throwing club to the Butchulla people represented by Gemma Cronin purchased by the Fraser Coast Council in anticipation of this event. Photo: Cody Fox

ANYONE who witnessed history at Dayman Park yesterday could see Native Title recognition, when managed well, unites us more than it divides us.

If a system as rigidly structured as court proceedings can change to make room for smoking ceremonies and traditional dances, surely we can all find a way to move forward together.

Not everyone will agree with Native Title recognition as a concept.

This is more than evident through the social media response to Chronicle report about the landmark decision handed down yesterday.

What we can agree on, however, is every member of our community deserves a say on how it develops and progresses.

The Butchulla people made a claim more than a decade ago that their voice should be formalised through Native Title recognition.

Yesterday, a Federal Court judge agreed.

Now is not the time to squabble over whether the decision was right.

It is time to get to the work of moving the Fraser Coast forward, with indigenous and non-indigenous people side-by-side.

As the gathered elders and Native Title applicants at yesterday’s event addressed the crowd, a common thread emerged in their speeches.

They do not want to take land away, lock it up or block important developments.

Instead, they want an equal voice in decisions about how the land is used.

As court-recognised traditional owners, this is a reasonable goal.

Fears about additional red tape making approval processes for important developments like the Urangan marina upgrade even more laborious are fair.

But they are fears that can now be brought to the table through a formal process.

Solicitor Wati Qalotaki yesterday said it best – the Native Title Act encourages parties to come together to find a way through.

That’s how it should work, provided all parties are prepared to work together.