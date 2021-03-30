Nats MP’s ‘lewd texts’ to sex worker during question time

NSW Nationals MP accused of sexual assault to be interviewed by police

NSW Nationals MP accused of sexual assault to be interviewed by police

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has called on suspended MP Michael Johnsen to resign after reports he offered a woman $1000 to come to his parliamentary office for sex.

"I've been in contact with Michael Johnsen this morning and expressed the view that his position as member of parliament is untenable," Mr Barilaro said.

"This is disgusting behaviour and will never be acceptable, nor should it be and I'm calling for him to resign from Parliament immediately."

The ABC has obtained "hundreds" of text messages between Mr Johnsen and a sex worker, who says the MP assaulted her during a meeting in which she consented only to oral sex.

Facing more sex claims... suspended Nationals MP Michael Johnsen.

The allegations were reported this morning by the ABC, who state Mr Johnsen sent the woman a string of lewd text messages, including from Question Time, and a lewd video.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian agreed with her deputy that Mr Johnsen should resign from parliament.

Ms Berejiklian said she is "absolutely disgusted" by the allegations.

"To engage in that type of behaviour in the workplace is completely unacceptable," she said, highlighting that Parliament House is "a workplace which establishes our laws".

"That is why I support calls for him to resign," she said.

Asked whether Mr Johnsen should resign, Ms Berejiklian said: "I support the Deputy Premier's position and I absolutely agree that should occur".

The NSW police are investigating allegations by the woman that Mr Johnsen raped her without her consent at a meeting for paid fellatio in 2019. No charges have been laid.

Mr Johnson identified himself as the man under investigation and denied wrongdoing, saying he was confident an investigation would find him innocent.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian: ‘If that is correct I am absolutely disgusted’

He has been asked to leave the National party and is on leave from work.

Asked about the messages on 2GB this morning, Ms Berejiklian said:

"I literally just heard that before I jumped on the phone and if that is correct I am absolutely disgusted, absolutely disgusted."

For many of us in public life, for women in public life, we know the challenges that exist," she said

Ms Berejiklian continued:

"When colleagues or former colleagues do that type of thing it is beyond disgusting, and I will say he's no longer a member of the nationals. He is on the cross bench. Obviously there is a police investigation so I can't really say any more than that but generally speaking I want all workplaces to be respectful to women."

The ABC has seen hundreds of messages between Mr Johnsen and the woman in August and September 2019.

Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnsen has stepped down as member of the Nationals party.

In August, the woman responded to an online advertisement by Mr Johnsen seeking fellatio.

The ABC reports that he identified himself as a politician in the messages and that he offered to pay her $1000 to attend NSW parliament in budget estimates to see him.

On September 9, 2019, Mr Johnsen sent the woman a link to the budget estimates session for September 10, the ABC reports.

"I have budget estimates scheduled between 9.30-12.30 tomorrow," he wrote.

"My PH office could be fun … come to the Jubilee Room and wait for me there."

"If you wanted to, I'd be happy to shout you lunch here at PH when I'm done and dessert, well we know how that could be (wink emoji)."

She replied: "Haha, that could be fun!" And he said: "If you're up for that, let's do it."

She cancelled the meeting.

The subsequently had the paid sexual encounter in the Blue Mountains on September 15 where the woman alleges she was raped.

The ABC reports the subsequently had another paid meeting on September 23 for oral sex.

It is reported she then texted him a topless photo of herself on September 24, where he replied:

"Hmmm … not fair. I'm sitting in the chamber with a hard on now! Xxx"

Then on September 26, the exchanged more messages, according to the ABC report, and he sent a video of a man masturbating in the toilets holding a photo of the same woman.

They then met again at Lennox Bridge on September 26, where they had "consensual paid sexual intercourse," the ABC reports.

The woman alleges he did not pay in full for the third meeting and then stopped responding to her text messages.

Originally published as Nats MP's 'lewd texts' to sex worker during question time