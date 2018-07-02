NATURAL LEADER: USC Fraser Coast student earns $1500 bursary

FROM cutting hair to entering her second year as a Bachelor of Nursing Science student, Asha Sara says she can't measure the amount of satisfaction she gets from helping others.



Earning near-perfect grades, the 39-year-old former hairdresser has become a mentor and leader to many students at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus since she started her degree.



She has now been acknowledged for her sense of leadership and academic achievement with a $1500 bursary from the Sunshine Coast branch of Graduate Women Queensland.



While maintaining a grade point average of 6.9 out of 7, Asha has co-founded student-led academic drop-in sessions, formed the first student club on campus and helps other students through her roll as a student career leader.



"Studying Nursing Science at USC Fraser Coast has been a life-changing experience," she said



"It has allowed me to realise my strengths and provided many opportunities for further growth," she said.



"I feel that USC fosters an environment conducive to developing an improved version of myself and every day I am thankful for all the opportunities I have received."



She said she had worked hard to foster an inclusive environment at the university, aiming to encourage other students to shine.



"I feel that USC fosters an environment conducive to developing an improved version of myself and every day I am thankful for all the opportunities I have received," Ms Sara said.



It is not only on campus where she is making a difference.



She also delivers Meals on Wheels, volunteers at charity events and being part of a choral group that provides free concerts for patients in Fraser Coast hospitals and care facilities.



Ms Sara plans to qualify for honours and then complete a PhD.



"Prioritisation is key, especially with the extracurricular activities I like to be involved with. Walking this delicate tightrope will be challenging yet rewarding," she said.

