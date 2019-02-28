Nature lover reports 'horrific scenes in the waterway'

LEON Thornton has been living in Korora for 40 years and he's never seen anything like it.

He visits the waterway every day, taking photos of wildlife, but yesterday was shocked to find dead eels littering the waterway in the vicinity of Norman Hill Dr.

"I've watched that section of the estuary for 40 years and I've seen droughts and floods and I've never seen anything like it," Leon said.

"I always go and have a look at them and some of the eels are basically like friends."

Rain had opened the system up but with the recent high seas depositing more sand back on shore, Mr Thornton believes the estuary could be blocked and struggling with a lack of oxygen.

"Lots of them have sunk to the bottom. It smells and I've talked to a few people and they think it's a lack of oxygen but I'm no expert."

Leon Thornton has photographed dead and decaying eels at Korora. Leon Thornton

Mr Thornton also has concerns for the fish in the estuary.

"Normally you see swirls of mullet and other fish and there's no sign of any of those either."

He has alerted Coffs Harbour City Council and the National Marine Science Centre.

"This is pretty devastating. They're fermenting in the water and it smells. Kids play around there. Council might look into putting a sign up to tell people not to go into the water."

