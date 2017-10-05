28°
Nature strip parking policy 'common sense': Huxham

Pauline Hanson with Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham.
Pauline Hanson with Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham. Jocelyn Watts
Blake Antrobus
by

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham has welcomed a proposal to allow residents to park on nature strips.

The policy, proposed by One Nation's Steve Dickson, would allow councils to give residents the choice to park on nature strips near their residences.

"Currently in Queensland the law does not allow for drivers to park on the verge (footpath, dividing strip or nature strip) adjacent to a length of road in a built-up area, unless a parking control sign applies,” Mr Dickson said.

"If a One Nation state government is elected or holds the balance of power after the coming state election... council's throughout Queensland would have the ability to monitor such verge parking allowances on a complaint basis.”

Mr Huxham, who is campaigning for the seat of Hervey Bay, said the policy would cost nothing to implement.

"It's a common sense policy and a win-win for people that are struggling to find parking outside of their place,” Mr Huxham said.

"As long as there's proper safety implementations... the council will definitely be on board with it.

"Policies that are simple, common sense and don't cost too much are what we need.”

