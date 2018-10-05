Naughty son leaves court, commits crimes same day

JUST hours after Bradley James Spiteri was given a suspended jail sentence in court, he committed crimes which would ultimately land him behind bars.

Police were called to Spiteri's home on the afternoon of July 12 after he became abusive towards his mother and damaged property.

When officers arrived at the door, the 29-year-old screamed at them, "What the f*** are you doing here?" and continued to yell at his mother.

Officers were there to arrest him.

On Thursday, Spiteri pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to five charges including possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

The court heard about a separate altercation between Spiteri and his mother, in which he called her a maggot and pushed her.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the woman became so scared she fled the house.

This incident contributed to the charges he was being sentenced for.

Spiteri was ordered to serve one month in prison and fined $2000.