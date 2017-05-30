Naval guns tell of threats in our past

MARYBOROUGH'S Queen's Park is a very significant historical place with much to appreciate.

I take every chance I can to explore different sections of it.

In addition to its historical aspects it also provides one of the best views of the Mary River in the city.

One-inch two-barrel gun.

On the ridge overlooking the river there are three guns aimed out towards the boats as they cruise past.

Until fairly recently, I walked past them without giving them much notice, but these interesting artefacts give an insight into two distinct historical periods; the late 19th century when the Queensland colonial government had its own navy and 1914, when the Commonwealth Department of Defence gifted obsolete weapons to communities across Australia for display in public parks.

From the time of separation from NSW in 1859 to Federation in 1901, the colony of Queensland was largely responsible for its own defence. From the mid-1880s, this included a relatively small navy.

All three of these guns were once part of that small force pulled together to protect our shores from the perceived threat of the Russians and others.

The largest is the Armstrong 5 inch gun. This gun was manufactured in the Royal Gun Factory in 1888 and was sent to Cooktown in July 1889 where it was set up on Grassey Hill for the use of the Cooktown Naval Brigade.

The largestof the three guns in Queens Park, Maryborough is the Armstrong 5 inch gun. This gun was manufactured in the Royal Gun Factory in 1888.

After the Cooktown Naval Brigade was disbanded in 1894 it was returned to Brisbane, apparently in poor condition.

The Maryborough Naval Brigade were interested in the large gun and requested it the following year, however, for a time, it stayed in Brisbane.

There are a lot of interesting markings and instructions on the gun including a garter bearing the words 'Honi soit qui mal y pense', which means "shame be to him who thinks evil of it”, a maxim that dates back to King Edward III.

Queensland was the only Australian colony to equip its naval forces with this type of gun, probably because it was actually not considered very effective.

Queensland acquired five of them and remarkably all five are still in existence; two have found their way to HMAS Cerberus, Victoria and the other three are in Cairns, Townsville and this one here in Maryborough.

The next biggest gun is the Nordenfelt 1.5 inch quick-firing gun which was manufactured in 1884 (the same year as the nearby Maryborough Court House was built) and mounted on the foredeck of the Queensland gunboat Gayundah.

This breach-loading, single-barrelled gun was in the Brisbane naval stores during the 1893 flood, but suffered little damage.

By 1911 the obsolete gun was being used by the Naval Brigade in Maryborough for training.

The smallest of the trio is the Nordenfelt 1 inch two-barrel gun which was designed for torpedo boats.

The naval vessel Midge had two of these guns; this one and another which is now located in Alexander Park in Bundaberg.

This is a cartridge gun; the ammunition cartridge was loaded at the top of the action block and the firing mechanism was protected by a cover plate.

This was a very common weapon for the different colonial naval forces but is now very rare, ours and the one in Bundaberg are the only ones remaining in Australia that I am aware of.

These three guns were all in the Maryborough Naval Brigades sheds by 1911, being used for training.

In 1914 they were part of a nation-wide program of the Department of Defence to donate obsolete naval guns to councils for them to mount in public parks.

While other towns and cities received one or two obsolete weapons, Maryborough is unique in having three on display together.

They were not overly-used during their active military life but for over a century these guns have stood as silent sentries above the banks of the Mary.

They are a small, but important, part of the interesting and diverse Queen's Park.