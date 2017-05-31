Navy mates drum up gifts for cadets

Cadets of TS Maryborough unwrapped the Marching Snare Drums like all their Christmas' had come at once.

THE beat will go on for the Cadets of TS Maryborough who have received a generous donation from a group of ex-Navy service people.

The Maryborough Matelots Association purchased five Marching Snare Drums for the cadets' drum corps.

The association is a not-for-profit social organisation consisting of past and present members of the Royal Australian Navy and other Defence Navies of the World, members of the Mercantile Marine and their families.

Association president Pat Walsh said it was a great honour to see the young ones coming up in the ranks.

"The group has decided to help them out as they don't receive much government assistance,” he said.

"This is a great outlet for young ones and they have the opportunity after they do their training they can join the full-time services.

"We look forward to making a long and prosperous relationship with the cadets.”

The drums cost $945 and were purchased at Gympie Music Land.

Cadets of TS Maryborough were overjoyed to receive their donations of Marching Snare Drums from the Maryborough Matelots Association. Boni Holmes

Cadet petty officer Amy Easton said they were very excited to receive the new equipment.

"It will be very useful because at the moment we have smaller drums that we can't really use,” she said.

"We also have a lot of cadets that are wanting to join the drum corps but can't because we don't have enough drums to use.”

Cadet Petty Officer Easton said they had a lot of cadets who come through the ranks who wanted to go to the Defence Force

"Obviously this gives you a heads up for the navy, but also gives you basic life skills.”

Naval Cadets of TS Maryborough meet weekly every Wednesday night from 1730 to 1900 and also hold weekend parades.

Cadets is open to ages from 12 and a half to 20.

Interested?

Maryborough Matelots Association meet monthly alternately each month from social to meets gathering at the Royal Hotel in Tiaro and the Old Sydney in Maryborough, and were always looking out for new members.

Matelots is the French-term for sailors.

For more information on the association phone 0408988081.