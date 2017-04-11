UPDATE: Navy ships confirmed in waters off Hervey Bay

Two naval ships have been spotted in Platypus Bay.

UPDATE, 4PM: A Defence spokesperson has confirmed two naval vessels passed through waters off Hervey Bay this week.

Two Huon Class Mine Hunters, HMA Ships Huon and Yarra, were passing through the area returning to Sydney after conducting exercises near Gladstone last week.

Each Huon Class Mine Hunter has a crew of 46 personnel.

EARLIER: Two navy ships have been spotted doing exercises off the coast of Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast fisherman Andrew Chorley spotted the ships on Monday at Platypus Bay and took photos before sharing the images on social media.

He told the Chronicle he believed the ships were minesweepers, which carry various mechanisms intended to counter the threat posed by naval mines.

The ships are used to ensure waterways are maintained for safe shipping.

"The boats were doing some sort of exercises, shooting ropes from one boat to the next."

Mr Chorley said both ships appeared to have full crews.

He also spotted what appeared to be an airforce jet.

"It looked like it did a low fly over on the west side of Fraser Island."

Mr Chorley said he had seen naval vessels before in the same area.

"They come in here every two years or so," he said.