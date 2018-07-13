Menu
Aerial images of the proposed Booral NBN tower site. A development application for the project has been submitted to the council.
NBN eyes wireless tower development in Booral

Blake Antrobus
12th Jul 2018 3:25 PM

A COMMUNICATIONS tower providing fixed wireless NBN coverage to Hervey Bay's northern areas could be developed in Booral.

A development application for the tower, which would stand about 50m high and feature three antennas, has been submitted to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Council documents reveal the tower will be constructed on a lot along River Heads Rd.

Co-location was considered alongside an existing Optus tower in the Booral area, but NBN Co rejected the idea because the new tower "would not provide adequate service to the targeted premises.”

"A search of the Radio Frequency National Site Archive confirms that no viable co-location opportunities exist in the Booral area,” council documents read.

"During the construction phase, a truck will be used to deliver the equipment and a crane will be utilised to lift most of the equipment into place.

"A total construction period of approximately ten weeks, including civil works and network integration and equipment commissioning, is anticipated.”

According to the documents, about seven other sites in the area were considered for development.

