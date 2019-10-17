NDIS GRANTS: How to apply for funding

Fraser Coast disability and aged care organisations to apply for a share of $8.8 million to help build their workforce capabilities to operate in the NDIS.

FRASER Coast disability and aged care organisations to apply for a share of $8.8 million to help build their workforce capabilities to operate in the NDIS.

The second round of Transition Assistance Funding has opened with 440 grants, worth up to $20,000 each, on offer nationally.

"This funding will go a long way to helping ensure Wide Bay businesses have the tools and capabilities needed to deliver support to NDIS participants, and could help Wide Bay organisations in their early stages of transition,” Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.

The funding can be used for tailored business advice, software upgrades and other one-on-one supports that will help local businesses to get 'NDIS-ready'.

The objective of the Transition Assistance Funding is to help providers transition to the NDIS while also creating more jobs in the disability and aged care sectors, particularly within regional, rural and outer metropolitan areas across Australia.

This round of the federal government funding will close at 11pm on November 8.

For more information visit communitygrants.gov.au.