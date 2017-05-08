25°
NDIS workshops to be held in M'boro, Bay ahead of rollout

Carlie Walker
| 8th May 2017 5:00 AM
Lance Stone said the National Disability Insurance Scheme will be a game changer.
Lance Stone said the National Disability Insurance Scheme will be a game changer.

PEOPLE with a disability and their families are being urged to register for workshops which are being held ahead of the planned roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme on the Fraser Coast.

The scheme is set to be implemented rolled out in the region starting on July 1 next year.

The workshops will be held in Maryborough on May 17 at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre at 25 Ellena St, while the Hervey Bay workshops will be held on May 18 at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre at 22 Charles St in Pialba.

The cost of attending the events will be covered by the Queensland Government, but places are limited.

The first workshops, to be held between 9.15pm and 11.45pm on both days, is titled Getting Informed and provides information about the why, when and how of NDIS.

Participants will learn how to access the scheme and what to do to feel prepared to develop a plan with the NDIS when the time comes.

The second event, which will be held between 12.15pm and 2.45pm, will be titled Sharing Practical Strategies.

It will be about the practical strategies that can help people with a disability feel more prepared, confident and ready to make good use of the opportunities offered by NDIS.

A light lunch will be provided for the people who register for both the workshop and the event after the workshop.

To register for the event, contact the Community Resource Unit on 3844<TH>2211.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone encouraged people looking for employment to gain skills ahead of the roll out of the NDIS.

Over the past two year through his role at Maryborough Training, Employment Support and Service and Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre, Mr Stone has seen an influx of people seeking new skills to prepare for the introduction of the scheme.

People involved in the industry have also been updating their skills in anticipation of new opportunities coming along.

 "As a registered training organisation, we've been involved in the delivery of appropriate qualifications for people who want to be involved in the delivery of the NDIS," he said.

Mr Stone said appropriate qualifications were becoming more and more important when it came to finding employment in the industry.

"We're working with the industry to determine their needs. We anticipate anything between 900 or 1200 jobs (with the roll out of the NDIS on the Fraser Coast). That's a phenomenal set of employment opportunities."

"I think it's an exciting opportunity for our region."

Mr Stone said the NDIS would be a game-changer for people with a disability and would open up new opportunities and new experiences for them, with packages arranged to meet their interests and needs.
 

Topics:  hervey bay maryborough ndis

