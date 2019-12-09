Near drowning in pool sparks safety warning

10 YEARS ON: Andrew Plint still grieves for his young daughter but is determined her death will not be in vain.

A CHILD has survived after a near-drowning incident in a private pool at Pacific Haven on Sunday.

The incident happened about 3.43pm when the boy was found in the pool.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the boy was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The near-tragedy has sparked a warning from Andrew Plint, a pool safety campaigner who lost his daughter Hannah to drowning when she was two-year-old.

Today would be Hannah’s 15th birthday and although it’s a sad occasion for Andrew and his wife Katherine, it’s a reminder that they have devoted their lives to trying to prevent the same tragedy in other families.

The Plints, who established Hannah’s Foundation to offer support to parents visited by similar tragedy, have long campaigned for mandatory pool inspections.

Andrew also strongly advocates for constant adult supervision when near any body of water.

While the warmer months are here, he was careful to point out that drownings could happen at any time and vigilance was always important.

“It’s not just for pools,” he said.

“A number of drownings occur in creeks, dams, rivers - and boating-related accidents.

“Life jackets are your seatbelts in the water.

“At non-traditional swimming areas, the risks are always greater.”

While the emphasis was often on children learning to swim, Andrew preferred the term teaching water survival skills.

That included teaching kids to roll over when in the water to float on their backs.

“It’s about getting the body in a position to maintain life as opposed to swimming,” he said.

“They are two very different but complimentary skills.

“It’s giving kids the ability to rollover and float.

“There’s no cure for drowning, only prevention.”