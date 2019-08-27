NEAR-MISS: Car cracked in close call for Hot Rod enthusiasts

WHAT was meant to be a normal drive back into Hervey Bay almost turned deadly for Zig Glowinski.

After a car show in Maryborough alongside his fellow Wide Bay Rodders member David Lewis, Mr Glowinski made the drive back to Hervey Bay last Thursday.

About noon, an unsecured wooden beam from a truck, travelling south on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, rolled off and struck his prized Ford Thunderbird '65.

The impact, which split the beam in two, cracked Mr Glowinski's front windscreen and dented his bonnet.

Mr Lewis, who was travelling behind him, ended up with a broken licence plate when part of the beam rolled under his car.

A vehicle belonging to a Chronicle reporter was also involved in the accident after rolling over the same beam.

Mr Glowinski now has to fork out thousands of dollars to replace the windscreen, which will need to be imported due to the car's special make.

He said it was a very close call.

CLOSE CALL: Zig Glowinski (front) and David Lewis have reiterated the importance of securing car loads after being involved in an accident involving a large wooden beam while driving on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd last Thursday. Blake Antrobus

"I veered to the left trying to miss it but it unfortunately hit the car," Mr Glowinski said.

"I automatically started going to the centre of the road.

"My biggest concern was trying to avoid the incoming traffic.

"If it was a bit further across, it could have come through the windscreen."

All three drivers filed a police report after the incident.

Mr Glowinski and Mr Lewis said it drove home the importance of securing loads while travelling.

Mr Lewis said if the load was properly secured there would have been no problems.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were investigating the incident.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes said it was an offence to drive with unsecured loads, especially during Road Safety Week.

He said drivers faced on-the-spot fines of up to $400 for unsecured loads.

"Anyone that gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle needs to be aware they are driving something that could harm or kill other motorists," Insp Clowes said.