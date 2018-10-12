Near-miss for Tinana wild storm chaser

Huge tree snapped like twigs at Robyne Cuerel's Tinana property during the cell storm on October 11.

TINANA'S 3 Mile Rd West resident Robyne Cuerel was mesmerised by the supercell storm that hit the Fraser Coast on Thursday.

She was alone and wandered to the front of her property to get a better view for photographing when she decided to return to the house as the storm encroached.

"As soon as I got into the house, it went dark and within seconds hail started pelting on the tin roof - it was deafening," she said.

"Once the hail started then the winds began, blowing a gale - I didn't know how bad it was going to get.

"We have a big tree out near the front gate that snapped like a twig.

"It looked like it was snowing."

Just a few of the hail stones Robyne collected after the cell storm hit. contributed Robyne Cuerel

EERIE SCENE: Tall bamboo trees were very close to smashing windows of Robyne Cuerel's Tinana home during the cell storm on October 11. contributed Robyne Cuerel

Ms Cuerel said it was like a mini tornado had gone through the property.

"There are 100-foot trees everywhere and my main fear was one would be struck and it would land on the house," she said.

"Afterwards I found our tall bamboo near the house, it was so close to smashing some windows and you could see a definite path were the storm raged through the property.

"We are still without power and as of 6pm (Friday) it will be 24 hours.

"This is our wild weather - so unpredictable.

"We are going to be looking into doing something about those big trees close to the house. It was messy but I am counting my blessings - it could of been a lot worse."