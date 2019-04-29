Menu
BE SAFE: Poolwerx together with Australian Red Cross and Laurie Lawrence's (pictured) Kids Alive program is offering free online CPR courses.
Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life

THANKS to the CPR skills of a bystander, an unresponsive toddler was resuscitated after a near-drowning in Scarness.

The boy was pulled from an apartment complex pool about 1.39pm yesterday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the boy was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The near-tragedy brings a timely reminder to the Fraser Coast community to keep up-to-date with current CPR qualifications.

This month a free CPR training course is being offered by Poolwerx together with Australian Red Cross and Laurie Lawrence's Kids Alive program.

April Pools Day ambassador Laurie Lawrence said swimming pools remained the leading location for drowning incidents for children under four, which was why it was crucial for parents, caregivers and pool owners to know CPR.

"Last year 12 children under the age of four lost their lives in drowning incidents in swimming pools, so I encourage pool owners to take this opportunity to learn the basics of CPR," he said.

Australian Red Cross first aid trainer Janie McCullagh said people often panicked when they didn't know what to do.

"The best way to prevent this is to undertake training regularly, which is why Australian Red Cross is providing free online CPR training during the April Pools Day campaign," she said.

"It is aimed at giving people the knowledge and confidence to step in and take action in the case of a life-threatening drowning emergency."

Martin and Jen Hansen from Poolwerx Hervey Bay said the course only took a few hours and could help you save a life.

"Statistics show a child is 50 per cent more likely to survive if CPR is administered immediately," Mr Hansen said.

People wishing to complete the online course can register at poolwerx.com.au/april-pools-day until April 30, 2019.

