'Help us': Desperate grandmother's emotional plea to PM

A NEBO woman battling the trials and tribulations of supporting drug dependent loved ones has a couple of questions for the Prime Minister.

"Will you keep your election promise to care for every citizen in every community, in Australia?

"Will you give the urgent lifesaving help to the hundreds of thousands of drug dependent addicts - the forgotten invisible citizens of our country - treated as vermin, no-hopers and scum?

"They are the people no one wants to know or care about." she implores in obvious mental and physical anguish.

The 77-year-old mother and grandmother, wished to remain anonymous to avoid further conflict with her son and grandson, who are both battling drug addiction.

Her family's dark path into substance abuse began about 15 years ago when her daughter's son turned to drugs as a teenager after dealing with the emotional pain of being molested by his stepfather.

"Our grandson is now 40 and has been through rehab and drug education programs for years now - and nothing has worked.

"Then in 2018 our son started to abuse drugs as well and we're at our wits' end. I'm in my seventies and my husband is nearly 90 and it is beginning to take its toll on our health and wellbeing."

Without a name and face, this retiree could be anyone's mother or grandmother. She falls under no stereotype, no particular socio-economic status - substance abuse is not prejudicial.

If you saw her you may never guess she's heartbroken and battling the greedy and dangerous enemy that is drug addiction.

"Families of addicts have fought for years to get urgent lifesaving treatment for their children. Unfortunately their efforts have fallen on deaf ears, as we are told there is nothing we can do, we have no say in the matter," she said.

"But I believe parents need to be, and should be included in decisions made in this instance for their adult children who are addicted to drugs."

The grief-stricken woman said she was sick and tired of seeing addicts put into short-term imprisonment with no attempts made at rehabilitation, only to be released back into the community to reoffend.

"The system is not only flawed but it is a senseless expense on taxpayers," she said.

"It is time for the families across our region and across Australia to appeal to the Federal Government to save the lives of its citizens - our children - who live in every community across Australia.

"I'm determined to fight for the recognition of the plight of addicts who otherwise have no one who stands up on their behalf, even if it's the last thing I do."

To reach out to this woman or to join this discussion please email news@dailymercury.com.au