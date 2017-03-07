Business and jobs at risk as road works wreak havoc

Ned's One Stop Shop on Gympie Rd, Tinana - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway. Staff member Jess Russell has been working there for 4 years and has never seen it so quiet.

MARYBOROUGH businesses like Sarah Laycock's Ned's 1 Stop fuel station have been forced to cut back staff hours after losing half of their business due to the major Tinana interchange roadworks.

The $38 million project to upgrade the Tinana interchange has seen the primary southern entrance and exit closed to traffic since mid-January and it has completely rocked Tinana businesses relying on traffic.

Now it's a waiting game for multiple businesses who are looking to try and cut back their costs.

"We'll close earlier next week and we have to reduce wages in the meantime to cut costs," Ms Laycock said.

Next door at Ned Kelly's Motel there has also been a consistent number of booking cancellations.

Business owners in Tinana are hoping there will be more support from the community with a date of the interchange re-opening expected to be another three months away.

New southern entrance to Maryborough from the Bruce Highway under construction. Alistair Brightman

"The south-bound on-ramp is being built first to reinstate south-bound highway access by mid-2017.

The new interchange is expected to be operational in the following months," a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said.

"The entire Bruce Highway (Tinana interchange) upgrade, including signalising the Gympie and Iindah roads intersection, is expected to be completed by October 2017."

Another business struggling to survive is Ivey's Chicken and Carvery.

If it wasn't for the support of their customers, the owners of the popular chicken shop may have been forced to close their business.