33°
Business

Business and jobs at risk as road works wreak havoc

Amy Formosa
| 7th Mar 2017 6:36 AM Updated: 8:53 AM
Ned's One Stop Shop on Gympie Rd, Tinana - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway. Staff member Jess Russell has been working there for 4 years and has never seen it so quiet.
Ned's One Stop Shop on Gympie Rd, Tinana - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway. Staff member Jess Russell has been working there for 4 years and has never seen it so quiet. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARYBOROUGH businesses like Sarah Laycock's Ned's 1 Stop fuel station have been forced to cut back staff hours after losing half of their business due to the major Tinana interchange roadworks.  

The $38 million project to upgrade the Tinana interchange has seen the primary southern entrance and exit closed to traffic since mid-January and it has completely rocked Tinana businesses relying on traffic.   

Now it's a waiting game for multiple businesses who are looking to try and cut back their costs.   

"We'll close earlier next week and we have to reduce wages in the meantime to cut costs," Ms Laycock said.

  Next door at Ned Kelly's Motel there has also been a consistent number of booking cancellations.   

Business owners in Tinana are hoping there will be more support from the community with a date of the interchange re-opening expected to be another three months away.  

New southern entrance to Maryborough from the Bruce Highway under construction.
New southern entrance to Maryborough from the Bruce Highway under construction. Alistair Brightman

"The south-bound on-ramp is being built first to reinstate south-bound highway access by mid-2017.

The new interchange is expected to be operational in the following months," a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said.  

"The entire Bruce Highway (Tinana interchange) upgrade, including signalising the Gympie and Iindah roads intersection, is expected to be completed by October 2017."  

Another business struggling to survive is Ivey's Chicken and Carvery.  

If it wasn't for the support of their customers, the owners of the popular chicken shop may have been forced to close their business.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce highway fcbusiness fuel station tinana interchange

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

UPDATE: House wedged under overpass delays traffic

UPDATE: House wedged under overpass delays traffic

UPDATE: The Bruce Highway near the overpass on Alice St has reopened after temporary road closures were in place.

  • News

  • 7th Mar 2017 8:35 AM

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Fraser Coast man treated for suspected taipan bite

The man in his early twenties was flown to hospital.

DAY 4: Crews work to contain Burrum fire in national park

Fire crews prepare to enter Burrum Coast National Park to battle a blaze. The fire restarted that morning, and has burned for a total of three days.

Seven crews are currently responding to a fire near Burrum.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists brings plenty of smiles

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

SHE’S one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now and Margot Robbie’s just signed on to play the lead in a new movie.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

Motivated owner wants offers!

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

2 Streets from beach Close to transport, shops and schools Side access to garage workshop/shed Under vendor instructions to present all offers FOR THE PRICE...

Priced to sell. Views over Great Sandy Strait. Quiet area. Close to marina.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom duplex. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd bedroom.

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!