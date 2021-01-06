NEED FOR SPEED: Fans flow in to race of the year

Chase Sinclair, Guido Hotz and Cooper Sinclair at Maryborough Speedway for round three of the Super Seven Sprint Cars Series on January 5, 2021. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Car engines were revving, mud was flying and crowds were cheering at Maryborough Speedway on Tuesday night for the Sprint Cars Super Seven Series.

Round three of Queensland versus NSW was held locally on January 5, in place of the world series that was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Twenty-nine drivers nominated for the competition that kicked off at 5pm.

The winner of the feature race was awarded $5000.

Here are some photos from the crowd.