need for speed

OFFSHORE SUPERBOATS: For Offshore Superboats secretary Paul Gibbs, the annual Hervey Bay round of the championships feels like a home round.

“We travel up from the Gold Coast and it is a lot easier than travelling to Melbourne or North Queensland,” he said.

This year, spectators will be able to watch two racing formulas including the outboard 600 sports class and the offshore superboats.

Gibbs believes Maritimo is the favourite for the race and is the boat to watch.

“They have had some misfortune this season with some breakdowns,” he said.

“Dynamic Racing is leading the championship but will have a battle on their hands.”

The teams enjoy the Hervey Bay round due to the support they receive during the races and street parade.

“We have crowds lined up along the Esplanade as we showcase our machines to the community,” Gibbs said.

Racing starts today at 11.30am with the sports class.

The offshore superboats hit the water at 12.30pm, with the street parade starting at 3.30pm.

Sunday racing gets going at 11.30am with the sports classes with the offshore superboats’ final race of the year at 12.30pm

A dinner at the Hervey Bay Boat Club for the teams on Sunday evening will end the season.