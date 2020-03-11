Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean.
Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean.
News

Need for unity top concern for mayoral candidates

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE need for council unity has been one of the key issues that have been raised as the election looms later this month.

The question is, who is in the best position to deliver the stability council needs after a turbulent few years which saw former mayor Chris Loft jailed for misconduct in relation to public office.

In May, 2018, George Seymour was elected in a mayoral by-election and he said he has since focused on uniting the council into a team that could work together.

“Differences of opinion and debate is good,” he said.

“We have to make sure we have mayor who brings people together and doesn’t divide them.”

Cr Seymour and his rival for the role of mayor, Jannean Dean, have differed in opinion on several issues, most notably amalgamation.

Ms Dean has consistently said the idea of deamalgamtion should be explored, separating the Fraser Coast Regional Council back into the four councils that came together, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Woocoo and Tiaro.

In a statement on janneandean.com.au, she said many residents argued their communities were better off before amalgamation. But Cr Seymour said he was not an advocate for deamalgamation and there was no going back now.

Ms Dean has also been vocal in her support of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and Cr Seymour said he also supported any measure that needed to be taken against corruption.

Ms Dean was contacted for comment, but had not responded by deadline.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher had sex with student, gave answers to exams

        premium_icon Teacher had sex with student, gave answers to exams

        Crime A Queensland geography teacher not only had a sexual relationship with one of his female year 12 students, but also gave her excessive help with her exam questions.

        Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other patron’s plates

        premium_icon Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other patron’s...

        News Drunk man refuses to leave bistro, eats off elderly woman’s plate

        Bay club ready to have a craic at St Patrick’s Day

        premium_icon Bay club ready to have a craic at St Patrick’s Day

        News Club turns green to help celebrate Ireland’s patron saint

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

        Council News The final council meeting before the election is underway