Need for unity top concern for mayoral candidates

THE need for council unity has been one of the key issues that have been raised as the election looms later this month.

The question is, who is in the best position to deliver the stability council needs after a turbulent few years which saw former mayor Chris Loft jailed for misconduct in relation to public office.

In May, 2018, George Seymour was elected in a mayoral by-election and he said he has since focused on uniting the council into a team that could work together.

“Differences of opinion and debate is good,” he said.

“We have to make sure we have mayor who brings people together and doesn’t divide them.”

Cr Seymour and his rival for the role of mayor, Jannean Dean, have differed in opinion on several issues, most notably amalgamation.

Ms Dean has consistently said the idea of deamalgamtion should be explored, separating the Fraser Coast Regional Council back into the four councils that came together, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Woocoo and Tiaro.

In a statement on janneandean.com.au, she said many residents argued their communities were better off before amalgamation. But Cr Seymour said he was not an advocate for deamalgamation and there was no going back now.

Ms Dean has also been vocal in her support of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and Cr Seymour said he also supported any measure that needed to be taken against corruption.

Ms Dean was contacted for comment, but had not responded by deadline.