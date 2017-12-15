Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's what's on

ALL WEEKEND

GOODS WHEEL

When: The wheel will start spinning from 7pm Saturday, and will run nightly from 7pm until January 6,

Where: Scarness Foreshore.

What: The traditional Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel is back. There are 950 prizes to be won.

Cost: Each tickets costs 50 cents.

SATURDAY

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

When: Program starts from 5.30pm, with carols from 7pm.

Where: Seafront Oval.

What: Warm up your vocal and get ready to dance at a traditional carols night. The carols will feature the 2006 New Zealand Idol winner Matt Saunoa. The event will end with a fireworks display.

Cost: Free.

Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval - children get up close for a good view of Santa.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

FRASER COAST BICYCLE USERS GROUP

When: From 6am.

Where: All Abilities Playground carpark, Esplanade, Pialba.

What: Fun and fitness bike ride in the beautiful Hervey Bay area.

There are seven groups, covering all abilities. Friendly, introductory support for new riders.

Call June on 0403507417 for more information.

Cost: Free.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday.

You will find plentyof market stalls, fresh fruitand vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: From 9am.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: MELSA Maryborough will host their monthly Sunday in the Park. In addition to the rides on the miniature trains, including coal-fired steam locomotives, there will be a jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the rotunda from 11am and the band will also operate a barbecue.

Cost: $2 a ride.

Sunday in the Park at Maryborough's Queens Park - Archer,4, and Meagan,6, Hobson from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

What: There are plenty of stalls to browse at the Hervey Bay markets.

Cost: Free entry.

WALK WITH RAMBLERS

When: From 8.30am.

Where: Top of the car park at Dayman Park, Urangan.

What: Join the Hervey Bay Ramblers social walking group for a stroll on the harbour wall or back towards the Urangan Pier. The walk will be followed by morning tea. Phone 4124 2797 or 4128 7450.

Cost: Free.

Ray Revill from Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary with one of his roos, at a much greener time at the sanctuary. Now, that green grass has completely dried out. Alistair Brightman

WILDLIFE SANCTUARY MARKETS

When: 7am-noon.

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Rd, Maryborough West.

What: Country markets: plenty of stalls from crafts to bric-a-brac, bush doughnuts, jumping castle. Santa will also visit.

Stalls wanted, including fresh fruit and veg. Phone 41222080.

Cost: Gold coin donation includes entry to the sanctuary.