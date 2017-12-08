Menu
NEED TO KNOW: Wine recalled because of 'glass'

A number of types of wine have been recalled.
Chris Lees
by

IF YOU like a glass of wine you need to know this.

A number of different wines have been recalled because of a packaging fault which has led to the "presence of glass".

These are the wines being recalled

  • 2017 Rumours Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Rumours Pinot Grigio
  • 2017 Rumours Chardonnay
  • 2017 Rumours Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Rumours Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Chardonnay
  • 2017 Gossips Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Gossips Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Gossips Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Pink Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Dolcetto and Syrah
  • 2017 Wine Gang Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Warburn Estate Sangiovese Rose

The lot numbers are: L17289 to L17328, for Gossips Moscato only: L17289 to L17327

What to do: Consumers should not drink this product and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. The products have been available for sale at BWS, Dan Murphy's, independent liquor stores and hotels nationwide.

