Chase Sinclair, Guido Hotz and Cooper Sinclair at Maryborough Speedway for round three of the Super Seven Sprint Cars Series on January 5, 2021. Picture: Lacee Froeschl
Motor Sports

NEED TO SPEED: Fans flow in to race of the year

Lacee Froeschl
6th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Car engines were revving, mud was flying and crowds were cheering at Maryborough Speedway on Tuesday night for the Sprint Cars Super Seven Series.

50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

Round three of Queensland versus NSW was held locally on January 5, in place of the world series that was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Twenty-nine drivers nominated for the competition that kicked off at 5pm.

The winner of the feature race was awarded $5000.

Here are some photos from the crowd.

maryborough speedway sprint cars super seven series
Fraser Coast Chronicle

