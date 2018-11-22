Neeskens' double life of organiser and title sailor

SAILING: You might not think there's a way to juggle the presidency of Sail Hervey Bay during race fortnight and compete against the best in the world, but that same statement has served as motivation for local sailor Paul Neeskens.

Neeskens is a member of the hard-working committee that brought arguably the biggest event in Fraser Coast's sailing history to life.

While the weather hasn't always been kind - races on two of the four days so far have been postponed - the fortnight has been a successful one for Neeskens.

He achieved an on-water career highlight when he finished fourth and fifth on day one of the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships, and is currently ranked tenth in the classics division.

"I just had a good start and got good boat speed getting to the top mark,” he said. "It's a great feeling being out the front, I've never been there in such a big fleet before but I'm looking forward to doing it again.

"Whether it blows five to 10 knots I know who is going to be in front of me, my good wife (Clare), that pink sail.

"I've had to have two brains over the past fortnight so it's been a bit of a challenge but it has come off.”

The national and world championships will continue today if conditions are suitable.