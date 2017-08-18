Nefertiti dancers are set to shake up the whale parade

Nicky Theuerkauf (second left) and the Nefertiti Belly Dance Group will take part in Saturday’s Whale Festival Parade.

NICKY Theuerkauf has lived in Hervey Bay for most of her life and says the annual whale festival parade is one of the regions greatest traditions.

From young age Ms Theuerkauf, 32, would join her family in lining the Esplanade to wave to the colourful convoy, she has been on school-based floats and since 2014, has dressed up for the Nefertiti Belly Dance Group float, which she will once again take part in this Saturday night.

"It is such a fun night. Everyone is so excited to either be a part of the parade or as an audience member watching it," Ms Theuerkauf said.

"It is so fun waving to all the people lined up watching and seeing the happy smiling faces cheering the floats on.

"It is such a great community event that brings everyone together. It is such a wonderful tradition."

She said the family tradition had also been passed on to her five-year-old daughter who will join her on the Nefertiti float.

"The children love it!

"This will be daughters fourth time being a part of it. She talks about it all year and what she wants to dress up as for the following year.

"The kids get such a buzz being on the float, waving and shouting out hello to everyone as we go past."

Ms Theuerkauf said the group had spent the last few months planning an extra special float to match this year's Beach Party theme.

"It is one of the highlights of our year and have almost as much fun planning and seeing our ideas come to life for the float as we do being a part of the actual parade itself.

"We have had so much fun coming up with new ideas to fit this years theme and we cannot wait for everyone to see our masterpiece!"

She said special thanks must go to Sam from Hervey Bay Title Tray Hire who donated the use of his truck for the parade.

WHALE PARADE

Everyone involved with floats will meet at Frank St, Scarness from 4pm.

All entrants should be on board their floats by 5.30pm. The parade will start at 6pm.

The first floats are expected to arrive at Seafont Oval about 6.30pm.

CONCERT PROGRAM