A dog saved by RSPCA workers from a property has staged an amazing return to health after her former owner was charged.
Crime

Neglected pup’s amazing comeback after rescue

by Dixie Sulda
13th Mar 2020 5:52 PM
A Riverland woman has pleaded guilty to neglecting two dogs - one of which was so severely starved it had to be euthanised.

When the RSPCA found the surviving dog at a Riverland property it was severely emaciated. Picture: RSPCA
A 42-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three charges of ill-treatment of animals this week at the Berri Magistrate's Court.

She has since recovered in RSPCA care. Picture: RSPCA
The court heard the dogs had not been properly fed for at least four weeks.

The woman has been prohibited from having any animals until further notice.

RSPCA inspectors seized the dogs from a Riverland property following cruelty reports in April last year.

