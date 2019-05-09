Negotiations continue after workers walk off job at prison

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing after Maryborough prison staff took strike action last week.

Prison officers and staff walked off the job on Friday to protest proposed changes to their working conditions.

Similar measures have been taken at prisons across the state, starting at Townsville Correctional Centre.

A statement from the union accused the State Government of undercutting Award conditions for prison officers by seeking to introduce operational staffing.

Together Union branch secretary Alex Scott said operational staffing would allow the government to "undercut award conditions so they can alter shifts and work locations for correctional officers with just 24 hours notice".

Mr Scott accused the government of putting the community and prison staff at risk.

"The government needs to respect the risk our members take every day keeping the community safe and support them by making sure prisons are properly staffed, properly funded and properly resourced - this offer fails that test," he said.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Corrective Services said the industrial action was part of state-wide protected action as part of enterprise bargaining negotiations.

"Negotiations are continuing in good faith," she said.

On Friday the prison was placed into lock-down and police were on standby in case of any incidents.

The spokeswoman said no incidents had happened at the prison during the lock-down.