Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAIL APPROVED: Krystina Margaret McEune was granted bail after allegedly stealing two of her neighbour's horses.
BAIL APPROVED: Krystina Margaret McEune was granted bail after allegedly stealing two of her neighbour's horses. contributed
Crime

Neigh-bourly dispute lands alleged horse thief in court

Katie Hall
by
23rd Apr 2019 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly stole two horses from her neighbour has made a successful application for bail.

Krystina Margaret McEune, 53, appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

There she faced charges of obstructing a police officer, stealing an animal that is stock and unlawful stalking and threatening violence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said it was alleged McEune had stolen horses from a neighbour, with who she had "ongoing issues".

The neighbour had made a stalking complaint against McEune and also reported that she had threatened to shoot them.

When officers investigated the stalking complaint, she allegedly obstructed them.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan told the court McEune would be contesting the charges, and that her client had no criminal history and did not hold a weapons licence or own a firearm.

Ms Buchanan said what had transpired rose from a "civil dispute over the ownership (of the horses)" that had led to McEune's appearance in court.

She said her client had spent thousands of dollars caring for the animals.

Ms Buchanan said McEune had believed the horses belonged to her.

She also mentioned that in "some of the situations it was alleged she (McEune) was intoxicated".

McEune had to be helped by a police guard to stand when being addressed by Magistrate Ross Woodford, saying she was a "bit sore everywhere at the moment".

Mr Woodford said he had to take into the account the serious nature of the offences and "your threats to shoot the complainants".

But despite the alleged threats, Mr Woodford said he acknowledged that McEune did not own weapons, and lived "some kilometres" from the neighbour.

Considering McEune's lack of history, he said he would allow her bail under strict conditions that she would have to abide by before her next court appearance.

Mr Woodford ordered McEune to have no contact with the complainants, her neighbour.

He also banned her from possessing any firearms.

For the "inference" of involvement of alcohol in the dispute, Mr Woodford also banned McEune from consuming alcohol while on bail.

McEune is due to appear again on May 13.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    Breaking Emergency crews were called to the scene about 8.18am on Wednesday.

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:45 AM
    Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    premium_icon Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    News The man was stabilised at Hervey Bay Hospital

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
    Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    premium_icon Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    Crime Man accused of cutting victim to the bone outside pizza shop

    Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our history

    premium_icon Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our...

    News The sense of mateship and Australian spirit spans different battles