Neighbour accused of bloody murder learns his fate

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Sep 2019 10:50 AM
A JURY has found an Eli Waters man guilty of murdering his 75-year-old neighbour.

Frederick Ronald Sinfield had pleaded not guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to murdering Norma Ludlam in July 2015.

Ms Ludlam was found with significant injuries to her head, lying in a pool of blood.

She died in hospital four days later.

The prosecution argued Sinfield killed Ms Ludlam by hitting her twice in the head with an unidentified blunt object while she was lying on her bed.

The jury delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon, finding Sinfield guilty of one count of murder.

Sinfield will be sentenced in Brisbane on October 11.

