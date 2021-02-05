Neighbourhood CCTV dispute caught on camera

A neighbourhood dispute involving a security camera has landed a man in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Jordan Glen Lee pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of wilful damage and one count of stealing over the incident that happened on December 28 in Urangan.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said the Mr Lee and the victim were involved in a dispute over the screaming of a young child.

"Part of the dispute was over a camera the victim had fixed over his house wall. The defendant and his family members were concerned over the camera angle, that the camera was capturing footage from their property."

"It was around 11:58pm on December 28, the defendant and two other people have attended the property and the defendant using a golf club, has wilfully damaged that CCTV bracket and wiring and removed the camera from the bracket by force.

"One of the co-offenders has taken a Christmas tree filled with lights from the front yard of the victim.

"All actions were captured on CCTV."

Mr Lee agreed with what Prosecutor McConnell said, "I'm happy to pay for the camera."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he took into account Mr Lee's plea of guilty, his willingness to pay for the camera, cooperation with authorities and Lee's lack of criminal history.

Magistrate Guttridge sentenced Mr Lee to 12 months reconnaissance order and no conviction was recorded.