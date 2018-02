NEIGHBOURS smelt smoke and saw the back door of a house alight.

They ran next door and put the majority of the house fire out with a garden hose.

Fire crews were called to a home on Dover St in Pialba about 10.30pm Sunday.

There was no-one living in the rental property at the time of the fire.

Police are investigating and are treating the fire as suspicious.

Anyone with information that may help investigations should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.