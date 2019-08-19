'NERVE-WRACKING': 4m great white checks out fishermen

Fishermen Aidan Kennedy and Luke McDonald went fishing in a boat on Saturday, where they came up close with a great white shark. Photo credit: Instagram- lukemcdonald_fishing and aidankennedyfilm.

WHEN two friends went fishing at the weekend, they didn't expect to encounter a four-metre-long great white shark up close.

Evans Head resident Aidan Kennedy and Luke McDonald, from Ballina, launched a boat at Ballina on Saturday morning, and stopped to drop a line about 30 kilometres off shore at around 10am.

They were enjoying the clear skies and warm sunny conditions when their large unexpected guest swum up behind the boat.

"It swam up behind the boat and it probably did 10 laps around us," Mr Kennedy said.

"The shark nudged the front of the boat once before it disappeared again."

Despite the excitement of the moment Mr Kennedy managed to capture some great footage during their encounter with a go-pro and Mavic Pro drone.

"As soon as we saw it we thought to get footage of it," he said.

"It's pretty nerve wracking, we knew we were safe in the boat but its still a big animal, especially out there.

"It was about three-and-a-half to four metres long.

"We didn't see many other people out and were alone at the time.

"The shark would be easily identified - it had a curled over dorsal fin and a pretty significant scratch over the right side of its body."

He said aside from hooking a shark while fishing about four years ago, he hadn't seen any great whites up close like that before.