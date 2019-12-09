Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rum City Foods Intra Cup - Hervey Bay Royals Rajiv Nirmalasingham swings hard. Photo: Cody Fox
Rum City Foods Intra Cup - Hervey Bay Royals Rajiv Nirmalasingham swings hard. Photo: Cody Fox
Cricket

Nervous wait for Hervey Bay Royals after loss to The Waves

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: It was a nervous time for the Hervey Bay Royals as they awaited the final points table calculations for the Rum City Intra Cup competition.

The Royals were beaten easily by The Waves on Saturday and their chances of securing the semi-final spot seemed unlikely.

That was until Maryborough United defeated Past Highs.

United with only nine players bowled out Past Highs for a total of 180.

Chasing down the total, Maryborough United were 2/102 in the 17th over when lightning and bad light stopped play.

Maryborough United were awarded the match under the Duckworth Lewis Stern match system.

The win catapulted the Royals into fourth spot on the table.

Royals player / manager Troy Ignatenko was proud his team made it to the semi-finals.

“It was very tight but that was our goal at the start of the competition,” he said.

Ignatenko believes the team could cause an upset of the table leaders.

”I am confident we can get over the top of them.”

The Royals defeated Brothers two weeks ago and believe they can do it again.

In the final match of the round, Brothers and Norths played a draw after the match was abandoned due to bad weather.

The Waves and Norths will play in the other semi-final next Saturday.

Both finals will be played at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE BEAT: What crimes have happened in your street?

        premium_icon POLICE BEAT: What crimes have happened in your street?

        News Find out about crimes happening across the region

        Police shoot man dead after overnight stand-off

        premium_icon Police shoot man dead after overnight stand-off

        Breaking Police have killed a man after he shot at public and vehicles.

        OUR SAY: Win not just for M’boro factory

        OUR SAY: Win not just for M’boro factory

        News This announcement means so much

        Child bitten by dingo on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Child bitten by dingo on Fraser Island

        News A Fraser Island dingo has bitten a child.