Net connection woes still pain Fraser Coast residents

FOR Lindsay Howard, something as routine as setting up an internet connection in his new home has turned into a tedious three-month ordeal.

The Eli Waters man has been waiting for a Telstra ADSL port to become available in his area since relocating to the suburb.

It's a costly frustration for the banking consultant who needs an internet connection to communicate with clients.

He only realised there was a problem when he tried transfer to a new provider only to discover no new ports had been installed in the area by Telstra since 2012.

The Chronicle has been reporting on the lack of Telstra ports since then when residents were forced to wait up to eight weeks for an available connection.

According to Telstra, there are currently 3,300 available ADSL ports across four exchange areas in Hervey Bay.

Telstra Area General Manager May Boisen said the availability of ports changed over time according to demand and upgrades to the network.

"Telstra continues to look at expanding ADSL coverage and improving capacity on a case by case basis, taking NBN Co'd investment in the area into consideration,” Ms Boisen said.

"We are aware some patches of Hervey Bay are currently fully utilised... (there are) a number of further upgrades works planned in the next few months.”

Mr Howard feared many in the community, particularly the large number of retirees, were suffering from a lack of connection with family and friends as they were forced to rely on "very expensive and very unreliable” mobile phone data.

"Telstra has forgotten to supply what is now a commodity; there are no new ports being rolled out, and it's been that way since 2012,” he said.

"How can we get more ports? Is there an alternative plan?”