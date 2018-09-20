Menu
TAKING THE SHOT: Kirra Murdoch from the Reckless Rhinos on the court against the Brumbies Bandits in Junior Division 2. Cody Fox
NETBALL: Bandits snatch Jr Div 2 title from Rhinos

20th Sep 2018 6:30 PM
NETBALL: IT WAS a combination of teamwork and strategy that helped the Junior Division 2 Brumbies Bandits march home to victory.

The junior team triumphed over the Reckless Rhinos in a thrilling 20-16 match on Wednesday night.

It marks a continuation of the Brumbies' ongoing representation in the Maryborough Netball grand final and another occasion the team had their name etched on the trophy.

Bandits coach Caramaree Robertson said the girls deserved their win that night, citing the ongoing player support as the reason for their victory.

"We didn't play by the book, and I reckon that helped us win,” Robertson said.

"The girls shone far and beyond this season that night, and have played really well this season.”

Rhinos coach Vanessa Warrener said it wasn't the result the team wanted but still congratulated the junior girls on their performance.

"Playing with six throughout the year, they were amazing,” Warrener said.

"We didn't stick to our basics and were a little rushed in our game, but we still all played well that night.

In Junior Division 4, the Wreckers defeated the Brumbies Bolts 12-4, while the Brumbies Blazers toppled Heat 27-21 in Junior Division 1.

