Hervey Bay Netball - Division 6 Cosmos Kraze (maroon) v Breakaways RSL Hustlers (yellow) - Tess Verbeek.
Sport

Netball clubhouse become virus clinic HQ

BRENDAN BOWERS
12th Apr 2020 5:08 PM
NETBALL: The Hervey Bay Netball Association is pitching in to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association will allow its clubhouse to be used by Queensland Health while it operates the drive-through fever clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

The Hervey Bay Netball Association management committee announced the decision on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Queensland Health staff will use the clubhouse as a base for administration during this time.

The clubhouse will receive daily cleans and will be returned to HBNA management in clean working order, once Queensland Health no longer needs to continue with its fever clinics.

“We are proud to be able to support Wide Bay hospitals, Fraser Coast Regional Council and our community during these unprecedented times,” president Shaun Fenech said.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said the move would allow hospital staff to provide drive-through testing at the Sports Precinct and follow social distancing and infection control conditions.

“Walk-in testing will also be available,” a spokesman said.

The clinic will be open from 11am until 7.30pm daily, from Tuesday April 14.

The netball association is continuing to engage with its members with regular updates and drills for players to try at home on its Facebook page.

