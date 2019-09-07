Netball finals face-off on Bay courts
NETBALL: The Hervey Bay Netball season draws to a close today at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.
Association president Eddie Anderson says the day will be a celebration of a great season of netball.
"It will be a great day with every club in the association represented on grand final day,” he said.
For Anderson, the junior final to watch will be the division six final between Bullets Hurricanes and Bullets Bolts.
He rates the division one women's final as the highlight of the day with Cosmos Carnage set to battle Bullets Battalion.
Final schedule
8.30am
Div 10 - Bullets Storm v Bullets Chickettes
Div 8 - Breakaways JR Blitz v Breakaways Boomers
10am
Div 9 - Cosmos Thunder v St James Pocket Rockets
Div 7 - Breakaways Blister Sisters v Bullets Gangsters
11.30am
Demonstration
Fast 5
Walking netball
12.30pm
Div 6 - Bullets Hurricanes v Bullets Boltz
Div 2 - St James Jaguars v Feisty Flames
Div 3 - Breakaways Terrors v Cosmos Novas
1.50pm
NSG-Go - Cosmos Starbursts v Flames Firecrackers
NSG- Set - Cosmos Koalas v Bullets Bellas
2.30pm
Div 1 - Cosmos Carnage v Bullets Battalion