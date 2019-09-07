Netball finals face-off on Bay courts

Tiarna Lyons of Bullets Hurricanes - division six reaches high for a catch earlier this season.

Tiarna Lyons of Bullets Hurricanes - division six reaches high for a catch earlier this season. Cody Fox

NETBALL: The Hervey Bay Netball season draws to a close today at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Association president Eddie Anderson says the day will be a celebration of a great season of netball.

"It will be a great day with every club in the association represented on grand final day,” he said.

For Anderson, the junior final to watch will be the division six final between Bullets Hurricanes and Bullets Bolts.

He rates the division one women's final as the highlight of the day with Cosmos Carnage set to battle Bullets Battalion.

Final schedule

8.30am

Div 10 - Bullets Storm v Bullets Chickettes

Div 8 - Breakaways JR Blitz v Breakaways Boomers

10am

Div 9 - Cosmos Thunder v St James Pocket Rockets

Div 7 - Breakaways Blister Sisters v Bullets Gangsters

11.30am

Demonstration

Fast 5

Walking netball

12.30pm

Div 6 - Bullets Hurricanes v Bullets Boltz

Div 2 - St James Jaguars v Feisty Flames

Div 3 - Breakaways Terrors v Cosmos Novas

1.50pm

NSG-Go - Cosmos Starbursts v Flames Firecrackers

NSG- Set - Cosmos Koalas v Bullets Bellas

2.30pm

Div 1 - Cosmos Carnage v Bullets Battalion