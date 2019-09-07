Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiarna Lyons of Bullets Hurricanes - division six reaches high for a catch earlier this season.
Tiarna Lyons of Bullets Hurricanes - division six reaches high for a catch earlier this season. Cody Fox
Netball

Netball finals face-off on Bay courts

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
7th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: The Hervey Bay Netball season draws to a close today at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Association president Eddie Anderson says the day will be a celebration of a great season of netball.

"It will be a great day with every club in the association represented on grand final day,” he said.

For Anderson, the junior final to watch will be the division six final between Bullets Hurricanes and Bullets Bolts.

He rates the division one women's final as the highlight of the day with Cosmos Carnage set to battle Bullets Battalion.

Final schedule

8.30am

Div 10 - Bullets Storm v Bullets Chickettes

Div 8 - Breakaways JR Blitz v Breakaways Boomers

10am

Div 9 - Cosmos Thunder v St James Pocket Rockets

Div 7 - Breakaways Blister Sisters v Bullets Gangsters

11.30am

Demonstration

Fast 5

Walking netball

12.30pm

Div 6 - Bullets Hurricanes v Bullets Boltz

Div 2 - St James Jaguars v Feisty Flames

Div 3 - Breakaways Terrors v Cosmos Novas

1.50pm

NSG-Go - Cosmos Starbursts v Flames Firecrackers

NSG- Set - Cosmos Koalas v Bullets Bellas

2.30pm

Div 1 - Cosmos Carnage v Bullets Battalion

fc sport grand final day hervey bay netball hervey bay netball association local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Teen speedway star out of surgery

    premium_icon BREAKING: Teen speedway star out of surgery

    News Fraser Coast teen undergoes emergency brain surgery after shock diagnosis

    'He's a nong': Labor MP's fiery row with Shadow Minister

    premium_icon 'He's a nong': Labor MP's fiery row with Shadow Minister

    Politics It follows an ongoing debate over the State Govt's reef laws

    TEACHER GUILTY: Coast man sentenced over student sex attacks

    premium_icon TEACHER GUILTY: Coast man sentenced over student sex attacks

    News 17 girls were targeted by the man they trusted