Netball players prepare for return to the courts Local association planning for 2020 netball season

NETBALL: Netball players will be back on the courts for the 2020 season, but not until officials are given the all clear from the government.

Hervey Bay Netball Association’s initial plans were disrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic halted training and competitions.

Association president Shaun Fenech will sit down with the committee to finalise the season’s plan.

“Our season will not start until we move to stage three of the coronavirus guidelines,” Fenech said.

There is a lot of work for the associations and clubs to do before players can return to the court.

“The safety and health of our netball community is our focus as we return to the courts,” Fenech said.

“Our COVID-19 officer, Adriana Boske, is working through the requirements to set the policy for the association and clubs to follow.

“She has been working really hard to complete (the requirements) but there are still areas that need to be addressed.”

The plan includes having a training and playing schedule that allows for the maximum numbers of players and staff as directed by the government guidelines.

“Once the policy is set by the association, clubs will need to undertake and complete their own checklist before they will be allowed to return to the court,” Fenech said.

For now Fenech encourages members to download and use the Federal Government’s COVIDSafe app.

“I ask everyone to keep an eye out for your club’s correspondence on training start dates, potential changes to training times and structure,” Fenech said.