Netball teams exceed in stellar Grand Final showdown

TOP SEASON: Maryborough Netball President Tracy Glock with the two senior grand finalist teams Brumbies Bravos and Fusion. Cody Fox

NETBALL: A STEADY increase of players in the Heritage City's netball scene over the years is a positive sign the sport is growing, according to Tracy Glock.

The Maryborough Netball Association president said the club was now focussing on the next year to come, after their grand final wrapped up on Wednesday night.

Fusion marched home with the shield for a second year after dominating the Brumbies Bravos 45-15.

It also marked another year the Brumbies have fielded teams in every division.

In Junior Division 2, the Brumbies Bandits triumphed over the Reckless Rhinos 20-16, while in Junior Division 1 the Heat fell to the Brumbies Blazes 27-21.

For Glock, who has seen new and old players on the field through the season, the strength of next year's competition lies in the junior players.

"School carnivals hosted by the Rebels team have really opened the eyes of younger players, so we have a lot of people between the ages of five to 15 signing up," Glock said.

"I'm tremendously proud, we're building up the members and hopefully we can build our rep teams for next year."

With the season wrapped up, Glock said the only events left were the banquet dinner in October and the Annual General Meeting in November.

"I think the strength of this season lies in having consistency, so people just know what to expect," she said.

"The committee ended up extending the season because of the number of players, so that's a positive indication of where the sport is going.

See inside for more Maryborough Netball Grand Final coverage.