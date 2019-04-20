Netball walking into Hervey Bay

NEW SPORT: Walking netball organiser Cheryl Matthews at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct where the games will be held.

NETBALL: The newest form of netball is hitting the courts on the Fraser Coast.

Walking Netball is a slower version of the game; it is netball, but at a walking pace.

The game has been designed so anyone can play, regardless of age, ability or fitness level.

It's a great way to stay active with minimal risk of injury, increase fitness and meet a bunch of new friends.

Rhonda Newton walking netball coordinator for Netball Queensland has seen the impact it has on the community.

"The hardest part about Walking Netball is being brave enough to walk through the door, but once you do, you will be welcomed by lots of smiles and a bunch of new friends,” Newton said.

"I encourage people of all ages to come and try walking netball,” she said.

Hervey Bay coordinator Cheryl Matthews is excited to bring the sport to the Fraser Coast.

"It is a great way to get out and exercise and have some fun,” Matthews said.

Matthews has recently moved to the Fraser Coast and was tasked with organising the sport for the area.

"I had no choice, Rhonda is my sister-in-law,” Matthews said.

"The plan is to grow the sport slowly, so for the first few weeks we will put people into teams until we see how the numbers go,” Matthews said.

The first opportunity for residents to experience walking netball will be 7pm on Tuesday night at the new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Hervey Bay netball president Eddie Anderson is fully behind the program.

"It is really exciting for netball and our association,” Anderson said.

"There has been a lot of talk about the program, and I am expecting big numbers,” he said.

"Even some of our netball dads have said that they are going to have a go,” Anderson said.

"It helps our association become more diverse and inclusive,” he said.

"All people need is a pair of sports shoes and $12 dollars and they are ready,” Matthews said.